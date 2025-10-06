 Top
pathri rajasekhar
6 Oct 2025 2:03 PM IST

The five-kilometer stretch, connecting Batwadipalem to Daikas Road, has been developed at a cost of Rs.11 crore with CC roads, central dividers, modern street lighting, drainage systems, and greenery.

Kargil War Veteran Inaugurates Podalakur Road in Nellore
Kargil war veteran and retired Indian Air Force Wing Commander Valluru Shyam Prasad inaugurating the newly built Podalakur road with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Nellore: In a rare and inspiring gesture, Kargil war veteran and retired Indian Air Force Wing Commander Valluru Shyam Prasad inaugurated the newly built Podalakur road following an invitation of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

The five-kilometer stretch, connecting Batwadipalem to Daikas Road, has been developed at a cost of Rs.11 crore with CC roads, central dividers, modern street lighting, drainage systems, and greenery. The ceremony reflected not just infrastructure development, but also a deep respect for the armed forces.

“Inviting ex-servicemen to lead such initiatives is a matter of honor. Despite living in a remote place, being called to inaugurate this road shows the MLA’s vision and respect for soldiers,” said Wing Commander Shyam Prasad.


