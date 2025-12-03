 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Kapra Circle Garbage Point Is Now a Reading Circle

Telangana
3 Dec 2025 11:30 PM IST

The place was opened to residents from 6 am to 12 pm every day.

Kapra Circle Garbage Point Is Now a Reading Circle
x
The GHMC has transformed a Garbage Vulnerable Point in Kapra Circle into a paper reading centre, offering space for learning and community connection.

Hyderabad:The GHMC has transformed a Garbage Vulnerable Point in Kapra Circle into a paper reading centre, offering space for learning and community connection.

The place was opened to residents from 6 am to 12 pm every day. Additional Commissioner C.N. Raghu Prasad appreciated the team for the efforts in transforming the GVP into a quiet space for learning. He also appreciated the GHMC staffer Sudarshan for his idea and the sanitation workers’ efforts for turning a vision into reality.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kapra Circle Garbage ghmc 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X