Kanuma Teaches Timeless Value of Gratitude during Sankranti

Hyderabad: The usual hustle-bustle has started in villages in two Telugu States on the eve of three-day Sankranti festival from January 14 as villagers are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate it on a spectacular note welcoming new beginnings, family bonding and prosperity.

Clad in new clothes, the people celebrate the first two-days of the festival performing special pujas with their family members. The first day of the festival begins with lighting a bonfire, which is called ‘Bhogi Mantalu’ to welcome positive energy and remove negativity in the New Year.

Women decorate the open places in front of their house with colourful and vibrant ‘rangoli’ during the festival. The people have a good time while the family members participate in various rituals and visit the local temples seeking blessings from the God for their wellbeing in their entire year during the second day of Sankranti.

Apart from attending to special pujas during Bhogi on January 14 and Sankranti on January 15, Kanuma, which falls on the third day on January 16, is more significant, marking the conclusion of the festivity, said Sri Gayatri Brahmana Seva Sangham president Gogulapati Krishna Mohan.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he explained that while 'Bhogi' symbolizes change discarding the old, Sankranti represents prosperity and abundance, and 'Kanuma' teaches the timeless value of gratitude. Together, these three days of Sankranti stand as a powerful symbol of Telugu culture, agricultural heritage, and harmonious living with nature.

According to him, Kanuma is a special day to express gratitude for the livestock that are the basis of agriculture. “This day reminds us of the important role of bulls, cows, and buffaloes in the life of a farmer. Giving the cattle a clean bath, decorating them, and feeding them special meals shows the humanity of our culture,” he said.

“Folk games and traditional festivals in villages are a special attraction during Kanuma. Kanuma reminds us of the vital role played by bulls, cows, and buffaloes in a farmer’s life and in sustaining rural livelihoods,” he said.

Krishna Mohan said Sankranti was about extending gratitude for the harvest, for nature’s abundance, for animals, and for relationships. The festival not only strengthens family relationships but also honors farmers.

As a large number of people residing in Hyderabad celebrate the festival with the near and dear ones at their native place mostly in Andhra Pradesh, while those in Telangana take part in it in a different style in addition to flying kites from their terrace and open places.

Families offer non-vegetarian food and sweets to their departed forefathers seeking blessings from them. They then have lunch together after offering prayers to their departed forefathers.

The city would wear a deserted look from this weekend for almost a week as the State governments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana declared holidays for educational institutions till January 16. Many families decided to leave the city and reach their native place either in their personal vehicles or by train or bus by Saturday night.

In Hyderabad, the dingy lanes of Dhoolpet and Mangalhat abuzz with activity as youth were seen buying colourful kites and manja to fly them during Sankranti. For the last few days, these lanes are witnessing a flurry of activity with shopkeepers making a brisk business selling kites and manja.

The Gulzar Houz near the historic Charminar is also famous for manja and kites. Those residing in the old city and its surroundings purchase kites at Gulzar Houz instead of visiting Dhoolpet. Festival revelers said they eagerly wait for Sankranti to fly kites with friends and family members. “It’s a festival filled with lots of fun,” said Jakkulla Sai Kumar from Sainikpuri.