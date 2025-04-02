Kancha Gachibowli: Centre wants TG forest dept action for axing trees

Hyderabad:The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change on Wednesday ordered the Telangana forest department to take legal action on those responsible for cutting down of trees, and levelling of land in the 400 acres Kancha Gachibowli land as per provisions of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam 1980 (Forest Conservation Act), Wildlife Protection Act, and other relevant laws.

The ministry also directed the Telangana government, and the forest department, to submit a factual report, as well as an action taken report, on violations of forest and wildlife protection Acts in Kancha Gachibowli land, placing the state forest department and its top officials in the cross hairs in the ongoing battle on this issue.



In a letter to the Telangana government, marked to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and to the Chief Wildlife Warden of the state, assistant inspector general of forests S. Sundar, said the ministry was in receipt of reports of illegal felling and removal of vegetation in Kancha Gachibowli by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, and ordered the Telangana government to “provide a factual report on the issue immediately.”



Sundar also directed the Telangana government and the state forest department to “ensure there is no violation of any other Acts or orders of courts and tribunals,” in the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land. This direction raises the prospect of the trees, and vegetation in the 400 acres under question, coming under the ambit of deemed forest status as per existing Supreme Court orders, which mandate application of forest and wildlife protection laws to ‘forested’ areas which need not be listed as forest land in official records.



The instructions from the assistant inspector general of forests followed Union minister for environment, forest, and climate change, Bhupender Yadav, receiving representations from MPs and other public representatives on the matter, and “reiterated that a factual report and Action Taken report in this regard be submitted to the ministry,” and that the concern also arises on account of “various news reports in print and social media alleging damage to wildlife found in the said land, its lakes, and unique rock formations in the area.”



Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, who along with his Cabinet colleage Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP MPs from the state on Tuesday met Yadav, thanked the minister and said the environment ministry’s prompt action “is a big step towards ensuring accountability, preventing further environmental hazards, and protecting the green cover. This will ensure all actions remain within legal purview and undergo proper consultation.”