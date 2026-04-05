Kamre Anil Kumar Assumes Charge as Asifabad Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman

Adilabad: Senior Congress leader Kamre Anil Kumar assumed charge as chairman of the Komaram Bheem Asifabad District Grandhalaya Samstha on Sunday, following his appointment by the state government.

He took charge in the presence of senior Congress leaders and later met district collector K. Haritha at the Collectorate.

Among those present were Asifabad Market Committee chairman Irukulla Manga, DCC president Atram Suguna, former DCC president Vishwaprasad and Congress Asifabad constituency in-charge Shyam Naik, along with other party leaders.