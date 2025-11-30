Kamareddy ZPHS Maths Teacher Wins Global Teacher 2025 Award

NIZAMABAD: Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) boys’ school mathematics teacher V. Ramakrishna from Chinnamallareddy village in Kamareddy district has been honoured with the Global Teacher 2025 award at the AKS Global Education Fest held in New Delhi. The event, held on Saturday, brought together educators from more than 80 countries.

The award recognises Ramakrishna’s exceptional contribution to education, his innovative teaching practices and his dedication to shaping young minds. The institution congratulated him on this distinguished achievement and wished him continued success in his professional journey.

With the aim of strengthening school education from the local level to the global stage, the organisation honours teachers who demonstrate outstanding skills and prepare students to excel in competitive examinations and Olympiads. Through the Global Excellence Teacher Awards, AKS encourages and celebrates such committed educators.

Ramakrishna has previously received several prestigious honours, including the State Best Teacher Award, the National Teacher of Excellence Award, the Lions Club International Award and the Chukka Ramaiah Ganitha Puraskar from the Srinivasa Ramanujan Maths Foundation, among others. The school congratulated Ramakrishna on this remarkable achievement and applauded his dedication to advancing education.