Kamareddy to Get Its First Science Museum

Kamareddy: For the first time, a science museum is being set up in Kamareddy district. The district administration has decided to establish it at the old engineering college premises. Collector Ashish Sangwan inspected the site and instructed officials to make the necessary arrangements.

The collector visited the old engineering college, which functions under the College of Arts and Sciences (COAS), to review preparations for the museum. He directed the municipality, panchayat, and the college principal to ensure that all essential facilities are provided.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Ashish Sangwan pointed to the need to arrange drinking water and toilet facilities, maintain cleanliness, remove weeds, and carry out flooring wherever required. He said rooms would be repaired and cleaned so that all basic infrastructure is ready to make the science museum a success.

The collector noted that the establishment of a science museum in the district would enhance scientific and technological awareness among students. It would also promote scientific thinking, encourage innovation, and increase public interest in science, particularly among youth and learners.

District Education Officer Raju, District Science Officer Siddiram Reddy, Degree College Principal Prabhakar, the Panchayat Raj Executive Engineer, municipal officials, and the Mandal Revenue Officer were present.