Kamareddy : Son Held For Killing 77-Year-Old Mother

Kamareddy: The Police have arrested two persons in connection with elderly woman’s murder on Sunday.

According to the police, on September 11, the body of an unidentified woman, aged around 70–75 years, was found in the Manjira river on the outskirts of Bollakpalli village. Following a complaint by Gram Panchayat Secretary Gangula Shivaji, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Photographs of the body and CCTV footage were circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups to seek public help.

The deceased was later identified as Sayavva (77), mother of Errolla Balayya (46).

Investigations revealed that Balayya, distressed over his mother’s illness and unable to care for her, killed her on September 8. He allegedly took her on his bike to Bollakpalli bridge around 9 p.m. and threw her into the Manjira river.

On September 14, acting on reliable information, police apprehended Balayya and his juvenile aide at Koyyagutta intersection in Banswada mandal. The bike and two mobile phones used in the crime were seized. Balayya was sent to judicial remand, while the juvenile was shifted to an observation home.