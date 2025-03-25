Kamareddy police rescue newborn baby from Sale

Kamareddy: Kamareddy police rescued a newborn baby boy who was sold for ₹55,000 on March 19.

According to the police, Pallapu Rajamani and her husband Narsimloo from Kyasampally village sold their newborn son to a couple from Sirikonda mandal. Pitla Venkati and Narsimloo acted as mediators in the transaction.

While sharing the money at the weekly market in Kamareddy on Monday, the mediators and the baby’s parents got into an argument. On receiving a tip-off, a police team led by ASI Ranga Rao rushed to the scene and took the accused into custody.

Following an inquiry, Kamareddy district child protection officials shifted the baby to a protection centre. A case has been registered against the sellers, buyers, and mediators involved in the sale.

Kamareddy district superintendent of police M. Rajesh Chandra warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the illegal sale of infants.