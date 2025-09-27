Kamareddy Police Recover 157 Stolen Mobiles Worth Rs 25 Lakh

Kamareddy: District police superintendent M. Rajesh Chandra on Friday assured people not to worry if their mobile phones are lost or stolen, as they can be retrieved through the CEIR portal.

At a programme held at the district police office, 157 lost or stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 25 lakh were recovered and handed over to their rightful owners.

On the occasion, the SP cautioned that negligence regarding a lost phone could pose risks to both personal and public safety. He advised that if a phone is lost or stolen, the incident should be reported immediately at the nearest police station. The SIM card should be blocked, a new SIM with the same number obtained, and the IMEI details of the lost phone blocked on the CEIR website to enable tracing and recovery.

For phone recovery, a special team was formed under an Inspector-level officer, comprising RSI Balaraju and six constables. In the past seven days, the team recovered 157 phones, bringing their total recovery count to 938. Since the launch of the CEIR portal, 3,862 phones have been traced and returned to owners.

The district SP congratulated the team for their efforts and said details of the recovered phones are being communicated to the victims. Owners can visit the district police office, contact RSI Balaraju at 87126 86114, provide the required details, and collect their phones.