Kamareddy Police Bust Inter-State Fake Currency Racket, 8 Held

KAMAREDDY: Kamareddy police arrested eight members of an inter-state counterfeit currency gang on Saturday and seized material used to print fake notes. The gang, comprising 12 members from different states, had been circulating counterfeit currency with the help of local contacts.

Addressing the media, police superintendent M. Sharat Chandra said the racket came to light after one of the accused used two fake ₹500 notes to buy a bottle of whisky in Kamareddy. The wine shop staff, who found the notes unusually thick and dark in colour, lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kamareddy Police Station (Cr. No. 551/2025, under Sections 179 and 318(4) of BNS), and eight special teams were formed to investigate. During the probe, police arrested Sidda Goud of Rameshwarapally, who confessed to joining fake currency groups on Facebook in search of easy money. Through these groups, he came into contact with Sourav Dev from West Bengal and became part of the counterfeit network.

The gang was reportedly distributing fake notes across multiple states with the intent to undermine India’s financial system, cheat people, and make illegal profits.

Those arrested have been identified as Ibnul Rashid of Bihar; Nandu Lal Jung Dey and Chattram of Chhattisgarh; Sourav Dey, Hari Narayan Bhagat, and Pandit alias Sharatak Jha of West Bengal; Lakhan Kumar Dubey (alias Currency Katni), Diwakar Chaudhary alias Brijesh Kumar, Satya Dev Yadav of Uttar Pradesh; Shiva Sharma alias Pramod Katre of Maharashtra; Sidda Goud, and Kritika Raj of Kamareddy.

Police seized ₹3,08,300 in fake currency, ₹15,300 in genuine currency, and printing equipment from the accused. The gang had been using the illegal earnings for personal luxuries.

SP Sharat Chandra urged citizens to stay alert against counterfeit notes and to immediately inform police if they encounter fake currency or receive suspicious offers through social media.