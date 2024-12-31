Kamareddy: Drugs worth Rs 53 lakh seized from luxury car

Hyderabad: Telangana excise department along with Kamareddy task force police intercepted a vehicle at Mandidi RTO check post in the district and seized prohibited drugs worth Rs 56.23 lakhs on Tuesday.

The seized drugs included 7,500 Alfozalam tablets and 150 bottles of Codeine syrup, according to Excise task force ACP G Srinivasa Reddy. The officials also confiscated a luxury car that was transporting the drugs.