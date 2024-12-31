 Top
31 Dec 2024 3:48 PM IST
Kamareddy: Drugs worth Rs 53 lakh seized from luxury car
Telangana Excise Department along with Kamareddy task force police intercepted a vehicle at Mandidi RTO check post in Kamareddy district and seized prohibited drugs worth Rs 56.23 lakhs on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana excise department along with Kamareddy task force police intercepted a vehicle at Mandidi RTO check post in the district and seized prohibited drugs worth Rs 56.23 lakhs on Tuesday.

The seized drugs included 7,500 Alfozalam tablets and 150 bottles of Codeine syrup, according to Excise task force ACP G Srinivasa Reddy.
The officials also confiscated a luxury car that was transporting the drugs.
