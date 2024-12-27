Kamareddy: Cops intensify probe into trio found dead in lake

Nizamabad: Police have intensified the investigation into the deaths of Bhiknoor police sub-inspector Sathelli Sai Kumar, woman police constable L. Sruthi, and Bibipet society computer operator Nikhil. The trio's bodies were found in Adloor Yellareddy Lake in Sadashivanagar Mandal.

Sadashivanagar police circle inspector Santosh has been appointed as the investigation officer. Alongside an IT team, police are analysing the call data records and CCTV footage linked to the deceased. A case was registered based on complaints from the victims' families, but it remains unclear whether the trio drowned accidentally or jumped into the lake.

Superintendent of police Ch. Sindhu Sharma told Deccan Chronicle that clarity on the cause of death would emerge after the post-mortem report. She added that investigators are exploring multiple angles and gathering additional evidence. The bodies have since been handed over to the families.



