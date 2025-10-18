Kamareddy Collector Turns Teacher During Surprise School Visit

Kamareddy: District collector Ashish Sangwan made a surprise visit to the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) for boys in Bhiknoor mandal headquarters on Friday.

After reviewing the condition of the school, the collector took on the role of a teacher and taught a lesson on the Solar System to Class 10 students. He interacted with the students, clarified their doubts, and encouraged them to develop curiosity and confidence in learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangwan said that schools are the focal points of education and that even a small change can transform a child’s life. “That’s why it’s important to visit schools regularly and engage directly with students,” he added.

The collector also congratulated two girl students from the school who were selected to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He inspected the overall condition of the school and reviewed the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to ensure that nutritious food was being served as per the prescribed menu.

District education officer Raju, tahsildar Sunitha, MPDO Kiran Reddy, and MEO Raj Gangareddy accompanied the collector during the visit.