Kamareddy Collector Oversees Flood Relief, Directs Sand Removal From Farmer’s Field

Kamareddy:District collector Ashish Sangwan directed officials to complete the removal of sand deposits from farmlands at the earliest so that flood affected farmers can benefit. He said that under MGNREGS, wages of ₹1.21 lakh would be paid to labourers for removing 1,200 cubic metres of sand from a farmer’s field.

On Thursday, the collector inspected sand removal work taken up under MGNREGS in the field of farmer Sabhavath Lakshmi at Burigidda village in Lingampet mandal, where heavy rains and floods had deposited large amounts of sand. He instructed officials to ensure maximum benefit to farmers whose crops were damaged by the deposits.

In Lingampet mandal alone, sand has accumulated over 287 acres across 41 villages. The collector directed that the sand be measured, removed completely, and the fields restored for cultivation. He further instructed that the removed sand be utilized in the construction of Indiramma houses and other government buildings.

Officials were told to directly supervise the sand removal programme and to also examine preventive measures to avoid such heavy deposits during future rains. Agriculture officers were tasked with collecting detailed reports on crop losses.

The collector also spoke to irrigation chief engineer Srinivas, instructing him to urgently complete repair works on Urakunta Cheruvu, Somla Nayak Cheruvu, Kondengala Cheruvu, Mallaram Pedda Cheruvu, and other damaged tanks across the district. He directed irrigation officials to tour the sites daily and personally monitor the works on a war footing.