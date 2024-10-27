Kamareddy: 23 year-old dies of electrocution

Kamareddy: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old was electrocuted in his sleep after he came in contact with a live wire that he had kept near his bed to charge his mobile phone. The incident occurred at Sadasivanagar of Yacharam mandal in Kamareddy district on Friday.

The incident took place on October 25. The victim, Maloth Anil, extended a live wire near his bed to charge his mobile phone and went to sleep.

While sleeping, he came in contact with the wire that he had placed and received a severe shock. Anil was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to a government facility, where he died during treatment.