Kalyani Chalukya Records Talks Of Jain Temple In Chilkur

Hyderabad: A 10-11th century inscription of the Kalyani Chalukya period found at Yenikepalli, Moinabad mandal, recorded that Bitaya constructed a mandapa, house, and performed Mahabhisheka at a Jain temple in Chilkur.

The inscription, which was engraved on the pillar in 12 Kannada lines, has been copied by the Archaeological Survey of India and decoded it.

According to ASI epigraphy director, Dr K. Muniratnam Reddy, the inscription explains construction of mandapa and a house, and performance of Mahabhisheka in Antara Basadi by Bitaya before his death, after washing the feet of the pontiff Nemi Chandrayya.

The inscription states that a Nishadhi was erected in memory of Bitaya by Bhaskaraya. The findings showed that Chilkur and surrounding areas were highly patronised by Jainism during the Kalyani Chalukya period. There is another inscription, which has to be copied, he added.