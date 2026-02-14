 Top
Kalyani Chalukya Inscriptions Found In Rangareddy

14 Feb 2026 11:38 PM IST

ASI begins copying 11th-century Kalyani Chalukya inscriptions in Rangareddy

ASI Epigraphy team documenting a Kalyani Chalukya-era inscription at Yenikepalli village in Moinabad mandal, Rangareddy district. (Image:DC)

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Epigraphy team has begun copying two Kalyani Chalukya inscriptions discovered at Yenikepalli village in Moinabad mandal, Rangareddy district. The site indicates that a Jain Basadhi once stood here.

ASI Epigraphy director Dr K. Muniratnam Reddy said the inscriptions, dating back to the 11th–12th century CE, are in Kannada language and script, issued during the reign of King Tribhuvanamalla. One inscription, inscribed on both sides, has already been copied, while the second — fixed between a wall — will be documented soon.

The inscriptions will be decoded after being brought to the ASI head office, he added.


