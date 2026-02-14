Kalyani Chalukya Inscriptions Found In Rangareddy

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Epigraphy team has begun copying two Kalyani Chalukya inscriptions discovered at Yenikepalli village in Moinabad mandal, Rangareddy district. The site indicates that a Jain Basadhi once stood here.

ASI Epigraphy director Dr K. Muniratnam Reddy said the inscriptions, dating back to the 11th–12th century CE, are in Kannada language and script, issued during the reign of King Tribhuvanamalla. One inscription, inscribed on both sides, has already been copied, while the second — fixed between a wall — will be documented soon.

The inscriptions will be decoded after being brought to the ASI head office, he added.