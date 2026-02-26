Kalyana Talambralu at Doorstep by RTC in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

NIZAMABAD: People living in undivided Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts can receive the sacred Kalyana Talambralu from Bhadrachalam Sri Rama Temple at their doorstep through the Telangana State RTC Cargo service for ₹151. The facility is meant for devotees who are unable to travel to Bhadrachalam on March 27 for the Sri Rama Navami festival and the celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Sri Sita Rama.

Bookings can be made through the website tgsrtclogistics.co.in or at all RTC Cargo counters in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, regional manager T. Josna said, urging devotees to avail the service.

For details, contact:

Armoor depot – 7396889496

Bodhan depot – 9154298729

Nizamabad-1 depot – 9154298727

Nizamabad-2 depot – 7396889496

Banswada depot – 9154298729

Kamareddy depot – 9154298729

Regional Manager office – 8639969647