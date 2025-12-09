Kalwakurthy TGSPDCL Sub-Engineer in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Yeddula Venkateshwarlu, a Sub-Engineer (Operations) at the office of Assistant Divisional Engineer, TGSPDCL in Kalwakurthy Sub-Division, was caught red-handed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday in a bribe case.

The ACB nabbed Venkateshwarlu’s house at the complainant's house at the outskirts of Chokkannapaliy village of Veldanda Mandal when he demanded bribe Rs.20,000 and accepted Rs.15,000 from the complainant as part payment for doing official favour.

The bribe was demanded to complete the paper work regarding installation of transformer at the house of the complainant and also to provide meter on his name. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.15,000 was recovered from the possession of Venkateshwarlu.

The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.