Kaloji Health Varsity Seeks Fresh Registrations

HYDERABAD: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has called for fresh registrations from students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses in Telangana, who were earlier considered non-locals because they studied outside the state owing to their parents’ employment as Telangana government employees in other states.

"We are calling for fresh registrations from such students. The registration link will be posted on the university website and will remain open for only three days: September 9, 10, and 11. Candidates can register till 5 pm on September 11," said P.V. Nanda Kumar Reddy, the vice-chancellor of KNRUHS.

This follows the government’s decision to amend its earlier rules and expand the definition of "locals" as per the Supreme Court order.

Earlier, under domicile quota rules, the Telangana government had mandated four consecutive years of study in Telangana for students to be considered locals for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The state government has now amended this requirement for children of state government employees who could not fulfil the criterion.

Acting on the Supreme Court’s directions, the state government has amended its GO 33 to expand the definition of local candidates to include children of state government employees who have served or are serving outside Telangana, corresponding to the candidate’s years of study outside the state.

This also covers children of serving or retired officers belonging to the Telangana cadre of All India Services (IAS/IFS/IPS); children of defence personnel, ex-servicemen, and Central Armed Police Force personnel who, at the time of joining service, declared Telangana as their hometown and have served or are serving outside the state; and children of employees of any Corporation/Agency/Instrumentality under the Government of Telangana who are liable to be transferred anywhere in India as per their terms of employment—all corresponding to the candidate’s years of study outside Telangana.

The new GO 150 states: “The definition of ‘local candidate’ as provided in Rule 3 of the Rules, 2017 (as amended by G.O.Ms.No.33, dated 19.07.2024), together with its proviso, shall be followed for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses in the State of Telangana.”

It further adds that candidates must submit a certificate of employment from the competent authority for their father’s or mother’s service outside Telangana, corresponding to the candidate’s years of study outside the state.