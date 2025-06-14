Kaleshwaram Project 'Useless,' Should Be Abandoned, Says CPI MLA

Hyderabad: CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has strongly advocated for the complete abandonment of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, declaring it "useless."

He emphasised that no more public funds should be allocated to it. Rao also took aim at former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of distancing himself from the Kaleshwaram project despite earlier boasts of his involvement.

The CPI MLA asserted that, contrary to its purpose, the Kaleshwaram project has not supplied irrigation water to even one acre, with water currently being provided via the Yellampally system.