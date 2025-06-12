Kaleshwaram Panel Chairman P.C.Ghose Visits Ramappa Temple

Warangal: Justice P.C. Ghose, heading the inquiry commission into the Kaleshwaram scheme barrages, visited the historic Ramappa temple in Palampet of the Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district on Thursday.

Temple priests Harish Sharma and Uma Shankar along with officials welcomed Justice Ghose, and his wife who accompanied him, with a Purnakumbham and performed special prayers and offered teertha prasadams.

Later temple executive officer Billa Srinivas felicitated Justice Ghose and his wife with a shawl while tourism guide Gorantla Vijay Kumar explained the uniqueness of the temple

Justice Ghose praised the ancient Ramappa temple for its architecture and spent time examining the sculptures. He said that a large number of enthusiasts and tourists had started thronging the Ramappa temple after it got the Unesco world heritage site tag in July 2021. “It has got global recognition and is grabbing the attention of international tourists and heritage lovers,” he said.

He believed that there is a lot of potential for the development of the temple if infrastructure like better roads, rest rooms and other basic important facilities are provided at the temple surroundings which are lacking at present.

Irrigation department chief engineer Srinivas Reddy, EEs Jagadish and Narayana, DE Ravinder Reddy, AE Jayanthi, tahasildar Giri Babu, RI Vijender, CI Suresh, SI Satish and officials from archaeological department were present along with staff of tourism department.