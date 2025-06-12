 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Kaleshwaram Panel Chairman P.C.Ghose Visits Ramappa Temple

Telangana
DC Correspondent
12 Jun 2025 9:02 PM IST

Justice Ghose praised the ancient Ramappa temple for its architecture and spent time examining the sculptures.

Kaleshwaram Panel Chairman P.C.Ghose Visits Ramappa Temple
x
The chairman of the Kaleshwaram Project Enquiry Commission and retired Supreme Court Judge P. C. Ghose, along with his wife, visited the historic Ramappa Temple in Palampet village of the Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district on Thursday. (DC Image)

Warangal: Justice P.C. Ghose, heading the inquiry commission into the Kaleshwaram scheme barrages, visited the historic Ramappa temple in Palampet of the Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district on Thursday.

Temple priests Harish Sharma and Uma Shankar along with officials welcomed Justice Ghose, and his wife who accompanied him, with a Purnakumbham and performed special prayers and offered teertha prasadams.

Later temple executive officer Billa Srinivas felicitated Justice Ghose and his wife with a shawl while tourism guide Gorantla Vijay Kumar explained the uniqueness of the temple

Justice Ghose praised the ancient Ramappa temple for its architecture and spent time examining the sculptures. He said that a large number of enthusiasts and tourists had started thronging the Ramappa temple after it got the Unesco world heritage site tag in July 2021. “It has got global recognition and is grabbing the attention of international tourists and heritage lovers,” he said.

He believed that there is a lot of potential for the development of the temple if infrastructure like better roads, rest rooms and other basic important facilities are provided at the temple surroundings which are lacking at present.

Irrigation department chief engineer Srinivas Reddy, EEs Jagadish and Narayana, DE Ravinder Reddy, AE Jayanthi, tahasildar Giri Babu, RI Vijender, CI Suresh, SI Satish and officials from archaeological department were present along with staff of tourism department.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Justice P.C. Ghose Kaleshwaram barrages Ramappa Temple 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X