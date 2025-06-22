Kaleshwaram EE Sridhar Grilled By ACB For Second Day In ₹200-Cr Assets Probe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) questioned Kaleshwaram project executive engineer Nunne Sridhar for the second consecutive day on Saturday with regard to his allegedly illegal assets that have been tentatively assessed at Rs 200 crore.

The agency officials reportedly verified the bank statements of the officer and also opened several lockers in different banks belonging to him. The ACB officials reportedly found registered sale documents on different names in the lockers.

When the ACB officials tried to download his bank account statements, Sridhar reportedly gave wrong passwords. Questioned about this, Sridhar reportedly stated that he was tense and had forgotten the passwords. Some account statements were obtained from banks.

The ACB suspects that Sridhar and others invested the money in real estate, especially commercial and residential land, and constructed apartments.

Later, the officer was shifted to ACB office in Nampally where officials questioned him in connection with purchase of immovable properties. ACB officials have three more days to question Sridhar before he is returned to judicial custody.