Kaleshwaram Became Kooleshwaram Under BRS, Says Revanth Reddy

Karimnagar: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the Kaleshwaram Project, built at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore during the BRS regime, had turned into “Kooleshwaram” (a collapsed structure), while the irrigation projects built during Congress rule remained intact and functioning. He was addressing a massive public meeting held as part of the ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’ in Husnabad constituency of Karimnagar district.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 250 crore, including a Satavahana University Engineering College and major four-lane roads in Husnabad.

He accused the BRS of using Husnabad only as a political launchpad for its election campaigns while neglecting its development. He said that irrigation projects like Gandhipally and Gauralli were left incomplete, and Husnabad was ignored in favour of Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel. He alleged that the BRS government failed to provide even a single double-bedroom house to the poor in 10 years, and assured that the Congress government would build 20 lakh houses across the state during its 10-year tenure.

The Chief Minister said that Husnabad holds historical significance as the land where Sardar Sarvai Papanna laid the foundation for Bahujan Rajyam. He reminded the crowd that Sonia Gandhi announced the formation of Telangana from Karimnagar and fulfilled her promise.

He said that December 3 holds special significance as it was the day people voted out “evil rule” and gave power to the Praja Palana government. Listing his government’s achievements, he highlighted the waiver of Rs 2 lakh in farm loans and the allocation of Rs 1.04 lakh crore for farmers. To honour the aspiration of Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary, he said the government had filled 60,000 jobs in its first year and would fill another 40,000 in the next one-and-a-half years.

Revanth Reddy said the government had spent Rs 8,000 crore to ensure free bus travel for women in RTC buses, making “every woman the owner of an RTC bus.” He said the government is issuing new ration cards, supplying fine-quality rice to the poor and providing 200 units of free electricity to nearly 50 lakh families.

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister urged the people to vote responsibly in the upcoming sarpanch elections, describing them as elections that would “bring light to their villages.” He called on voters to elect hardworking individuals who would work with ministers and MLAs for village development and advised them to avoid those who make false promises. He also encouraged villages to elect sarpanches unanimously wherever possible.

Earlier in the programme, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the Engineering College, Advanced Technology Centre (ATC), a 250-bed hospital, the development of the Yellamma pond and the four-lane road projects for Husnabad.