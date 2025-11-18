Kalasagaram Hold A Mesmerizing Day For Artistes, Enthusiasts

HYDERABAD: Kalasagaram hosted accomplished vocalist S. Girija Shankar from Chennai as part of its monthly concert series. Earlier in the day, the organisation also conducted the prestigious tambura prize competitions, adding significance to the occasion. The celebratory mood was elevated by Girija Shankar's exhilarating performance, in which he was ably supported by Vasu Shastry on the violin, K. Shyam Kumar on the mridangam, and Rahul Sundar on the ghatam.

The concert opened with the rarely heard 'Nalinakanthi Varnam' composed by the legendary Lalgudi Jayaraman, followed by an impressive rendition of Tyagaraja's 'Sogasu Juda Tarama' in Kannadagowla, preceded by a crisp and evocative alapana. The sangatis, chiselled with precision, were delivered with remarkable eloquence. This was followed by Muthuswami Dikshitar's 'Mamava Meenakshi', rendered after an unhurried yet deeply expressive exploration of Varali. The kriti presentation was majestic, and the neraval highlighted the raga's inherent beauty. The swaras flowed effortlessly in aesthetic patterns, culminating in strikingly crafted muktayis.

'Ranjani Niranjani', the well-loved composition of Vidwan G.N.

Balasubramaniam, came next. Although rendered at a slightly brisker pace, it showcased the vocalist's complete command over voice, sruti, and emotion without sacrificing musical depth.

The main piece of the evening was 'Swara Raga Sudha' in Shankarabharanam.

The raga was unveiled in all its grandeur, with Girija Shankar's impeccable sruti alignment heightening the impact. His distinctive style and manodharma left a lasting impression on the audience. The kriti was followed by an elaborate neraval and captivating swarakalpana.

Violinist Vasu Shastry excelled in every aspect of his manodharma response, adding rich colour to the presentation. Senior kanjira vidwan Shyam Kumar, on the mridangam, proved yet again that he can elevate any concert with his sensitive accompaniment. His tani avartanam was brilliant, and Rahul on the ghatam matched him with equal enthusiasm, finesse, and creativity.

The pièce de résistance was the raga, tanam Pallavi in Amruthavarshini. The pallavi, set to Adi talam, was simple, attractive, and memorable. A brief yet evocative ragalapana followed, and Vasu Shastry's reply was a delight to the ear. Shyam Kumar's mridangam added depth and sparkle to the segment. The ragamalika swaras in Charukesi and Malayamarutham blended seamlessly with the pallavi line. The presentation would have been even more wholesome had the vocalist included a full trikalam rendering of the pallavi.

Pozhudu Miga Vacchuthe in Revathi and a lively tillana in Darbari Kanada served as fitting concluding pieces. The mesmerised audience rose for a standing ovation, expressing their joy and appreciation. It was, without doubt, a concert that will linger in memory for a long time. Adding to the day's significance, Kalasagaram also inaugurated its new state-of-the-art audio system prior to the performance. All in all, it was a truly memorable day for artistes and rasikas alike.