Kalasagaram Gets New Executive Body

Hyderabad:Kalasagaram, a cultural organisation known for its focus on Carnatic music, elected its new executive committee at an extraordinary general body meeting on Sunday.

Shankar Bala was unanimously chosen as president. The three vice-presidents are Ram Koundinya, independent director on the board of Axis Bank and non-executive director of Advanta Limited; Ravindra Vikram, founder of Manthan and a leading chartered accountant, and High Court senior counsel L. Ravichander.



N. Ramamurthy, vice-president (finance and accounts) of a major pharmaceutical company, was elected secretary. The committee also includes Rama Bharat and Subhapradha Ramesh as joint secretaries, Sridhar V.S. as treasurer and members Ramesh Kailasam, Murali Natarajan, B. Siva Sankaran, G. Sekharan, Harish Kumar, Dr Ranganathan Iyer and Vijay Raghavan K.



Auto rams two-wheeler, woman killed



Hyderabad:A 55-year-old woman died in a road accident near the TV9 office on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills. Police said the victim, Shaik Shabnoor Begum, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by her husband, retired Army officer G.S. Mohamad Akbar, when an auto attempted to overtake at high speed and rammed into their vehicle.



The couple fell on the road. While Akbar sustained minor injuries, Begum suffered critical injuries. Passers-by rushed her in an ambulance to a private hospital in Kondapur, but she died despite receiving treatment. Based on Akbar’s complaint, Banjara Hills police registered a case and said efforts are underway to trace the auto driver.



13-month-old dies in accident



Hyderabad:A 13-month-old boy, Lohith, was killed in a tragic mishap in Abdullapurmet when he came under the wheels of a parked auto trolley near his house. With his parents away at work, he was playing outside when he spotted a puppy. As he tried to follow it, he crawled under the stationary trolley without being noticed. Moments later, the driver started the vehicle and ran over him. The child died on the spot from his injuries.



Alerted neighbours informed the Abdullapurmet police, who shifted the body for post-mortem. A case of death due to negligence was registered and the driver was taken into custody. He told police he did not see the child under the wheels before moving the vehicle.







TG sets up education policy panel



Hyderabad:The Telangana government has formed a committee to draft the Telangana Education Policy (TEP), which will serve as a guiding document under the state’s “Telangana Rising 2047” vision. The policy will be framed in line with the National Education Policy 2020 but adapted to the state’s specific needs and aspirations.

According to an order issued on August 29, Dr Keshava Rao, adviser to the government, will chair the committee. Its members include MLA Kadiyam Srihari, TGEC chairman Akunuri Murali, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, education secretary Dr Yogita Rana and TGHEC chairman Prof. Bala Kista Reddy. Dr Rana will also act as member-convener. The chairperson may induct additional members if required.



The committee has been tasked with studying the NEP 2020 and tailoring it to Telangana’s context. Its terms include aligning education with emerging job markets and global opportunities, with emphasis on digital transformation, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It will recommend measures to boost research and industry-academia collaboration and propose reforms across school, higher, technical, vocational, skilling, and professional education, focusing on accessibility, equity and quality. The committee has been directed to submit its report by October 30, 2025.



TEP’s Terms of Reference



Study the National Education Policy 2020 and adapt it to Telangana’s context.



Align education with emerging job markets, skills, and global opportunities, focusing on digital transformation, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Recommend measures to strengthen research and academia-industry collaboration.

Suggest reforms across school, higher, technical, vocational, skilling and professional education, ensuring accessibility, equity and quality.

Address any additional terms decided by the committee.