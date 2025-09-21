 Top
Kakatiya Dance Festival Opens In Hanamkonda

Telangana
Puli Sharath Kumar
21 Sept 2025 9:13 PM IST

Powerful dance-drama Chakali Ailamma, performed by a team led by Akademi chairperson Punjala Alekhya

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers watch a performance of the dance-drama Chakali Ailamma at the Kakatiya Dance and Drama Festival in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Warangal: The two-day Kakatiya Dance and Drama Festival, organised by the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with other ministers at Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the powerful dance-drama Chakali Ailamma, performed by a team led by Akademi chairperson Punjala Alekhya. The play, based on the life of Telangana Armed Struggle heroine Chakali Ailamma, depicted her resilience and fighting spirit against the injustice and exploitation of landlords.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka praised the production as a remarkable theatrical venture that successfully brought the story of a revolutionary woman to the modern stage. The performance received thunderous applause from the audience, who appreciated the effort to educate the younger generation about such historical figures.
The two-day festival will feature a variety of performances, including a historical drama on Queen Rudrama Devi and other folk art forms, showcasing the history and glory of the Kakatiya dynasty and Telangana’s rich cultural heritage.
Among those present were ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha, Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, MP Kadiyam Kavya, and Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy, along with other dignitaries.


