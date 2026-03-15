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Kagaznagar Civic Body Unveils ₹52.5 Crore Budget

Telangana
15 March 2026 12:54 AM IST

The budget was introduced at the council meeting chaired by municipal chairman Shahin Sulthana.

Kagaznagar Civic Body Unveils ₹52.5 Crore Budget
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A ₹52.5 crore budget for the 2026–27 financial year was presented during the municipal council meeting of Kagaznagar municipality in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday.

Adilabad:A ₹52.5 crore budget for the 2026–27 financial year was presented during the municipal council meeting of Kagaznagar municipality in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday.

The budget was introduced at the council meeting chaired by municipal chairman Shahin Sulthana. Local MLA Palvai Harish Babu and MLC Dande Vittal attended the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Palvai Harish Babu said the municipal council should explore new revenue sources to increase income for undertaking development works in the town while maintaining control over expenditure.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kagaznagar 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
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