Kadiyam Srihari To Wait For Speaker’s Decision

WARANGAL: As the Telangana Assembly Speaker accelerates the inquiry into party defections, Station Ghanpur MLA and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari said that his final decision will depend on the Speaker’s ruling. Speaking to the media in Station Ghanpur, Srihari dismissed the Opposition’s excitement over his possible resignation, asking where he had ever publicly announced such a decision. He said his move would be guided by the situation and the Speaker’s direction, and promised to disclose his final stand soon.

He confirmed that the Speaker had issued him a notice, based on Supreme Court directives, requiring him to submit an explanation on the defection allegations by November 23. He met the Speaker on Friday seeking more time to reply and expressed optimism that his request would be considered favourably.

Srihari defended his cooperation with the Congress government, saying that despite the BRS being in power for 10 years, the Station Ghanpur constituency had not achieved the desired level of development. He said he was working with the current government solely for the welfare of the people and the constituency’s progress, noting that he had already secured ₹14 crore for local development.

The MLA also questioned the BRS’ “double standards” on defections, asking whether their own crossings were legitimate while others were not. He alleged that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was the one who encouraged defections in the first place. Srihari said that even if a bypoll were to be held, he would contest and the people would elect him.

Earlier in the day, Srihari and Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya laid the foundation stone for two major projects in Dharmasagar mandal, the Uni-City Venture under the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda) and a new BT road worth ₹10 crore.

He thanked Kuda chairman Enugala Venkatram Reddy and Greater Warangal Municipal commissioner Chahat Bajpai for initiating development works in his constituency.