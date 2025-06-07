Kadam Project Electrification in Final Phase

Adilabad: Electrification works at the Kadam project are nearing completion, and irrigation officials are currently testing the repaired gates to ensure they function properly and prevent any potential flood threats during the monsoon.

Irrigation officials are confident that the Kadam project is now equipped to withstand any potential flood threats, following repairs carried out with the Rs 9 crore sanctioned by the state government.

Engineers from the irrigation department taking care of the Kadam project say that it would be good if the state government can provide funds regularly for the maintenance and operations so that there are no problems with the dam’s safety.

Electrification works, taken up at a cost of Rs 3.64 crore, include repairs to the main distribution panel, sub-distribution panel, and utility distribution panel. Irrigation engineers managing the Kadam project pointed out that a major challenge they face is the large volume of uprooted trees, branches, and logs carried by floodwaters from the upstream forest area, which often get stuck at the gates, hindering smooth operations.

For the first time, each gate is being electrified separately, unlike in the past, to ensure smooth and independent operation without any issues. Irrigation officials stated that both the mechanical and civil works have been completed.

An additional 100 KVA power generator has been installed alongside the existing 100 KVA unit, which was also repaired. New air compressors have been introduced for greasing the gates, while repair works were carried out to fix leakages beneath the gates and at the spillway.

Officials previously faced significant challenges in operating the 18 gates of the Kadam project to release floodwaters downstream during heavy monsoon inflows. On one occasion, two counterweights were washed away while discharging the excess water.

Officials had consistently faced difficulties operating Gate No. 15, which has now been replaced with a new one to ensure smoother functioning.

K. Ravinder, superintending engineer (FAC for Nirmal Circle) of the irrigation department, said that all gates and maintenance works have been inspected so far, and the release of water to irrigated areas will depend on future water storage levels. He added that he has conducted multiple inspections of the Kadam project this week to review its operations and upkeep.