Kacheguda Station Gets New Façade Lighting

Hyderabad:Telangana BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the newly installed façade lighting at Kacheguda railway station, a Gothic-style structure built in 1916 during the Nizam era. The historic station has been illuminated with 785 fixtures, installed by the ministry of tourism at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore.

Kishan Reddy said the enhanced lighting would allow thousands of daily commuters to better appreciate the architectural heritage of the station. He added that the illumination would enhance the visual appeal of the central city area. He also noted that the station uses green energy, contributing to environmental sustainability.



Modernisation works at Kacheguda station are underway under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station scheme, with an investment of of Rs 421.66 crore. Additionally, 40 other stations in Telangana are being upgraded at a total cost of Rs 2,750 crore to meet passenger needs for the next 30 years.

Citing the Railway Budget for 2024–25, Kishan Reddy said Telangana had received an allocation of `5,357 crore. He said work is progressing swiftly on a railway manufacturing unit in Warangal, funded with `700 crore and announced the upcoming Kavach Centre of Excellence in Secunderabad.

Earlier in the day, at a preparatory meeting for International Yoga Day, the minister urged school teachers to act as yoga ambassadors. This year’s main celebration will be held at Lal Bahadur Stadium on June 20, with yoga teachers and practitioners marking the occasion in their respective localities on June 21. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu are expected to attend the event.