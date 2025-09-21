KA Paul Booked for Sexual Harassment

Hyderabad: Police booked a case of sexual harassment against K.A. Paul, founder of Praja Shanti Party and preacher, based on a complaint lodged by one of his women employees. “We have received a complaint in which the victim stated that Paul has been demanding sexusal favours," told Bandari Shobhan, SHO Panjagutta, to Deccan Chronicle on Sunday.

Police have also registered an FIR against Paul, booked three cases for inappropriate touching, demanding sexual favour by sending abusive messages on WhatsApp, not maintaining distance physically, assaulting to disrobe or compel her to be naked, offense of stalking, attempting to contact the victim despite her disinterest, monitoring their online activity, under Sections 75, 76 and 78 of BNS Act. The case is under investigation, Shobhan said. Police collected the victim's mobile phone sent the gadget for FSL to collect technical evidence.