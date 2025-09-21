 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

KA Paul Booked for Sexual Harassment

Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 Sept 2025 4:45 PM IST

Police have also registered an FIR against Paul, booked three cases for inappropriate touching, demanding sexual favour by sending abusive messages on WhatsApp, not maintaining distance physically, assaulting to disrobe or compel her to be naked, offense of stalking, attempting to contact the victim despite her disinterest, monitoring their online activity

KA Paul Booked for Sexual Harassment
x
Praja Shanti party founder K A Paul — Internet

Hyderabad: Police booked a case of sexual harassment against K.A. Paul, founder of Praja Shanti Party and preacher, based on a complaint lodged by one of his women employees. “We have received a complaint in which the victim stated that Paul has been demanding sexusal favours," told Bandari Shobhan, SHO Panjagutta, to Deccan Chronicle on Sunday.

Police have also registered an FIR against Paul, booked three cases for inappropriate touching, demanding sexual favour by sending abusive messages on WhatsApp, not maintaining distance physically, assaulting to disrobe or compel her to be naked, offense of stalking, attempting to contact the victim despite her disinterest, monitoring their online activity, under Sections 75, 76 and 78 of BNS Act. The case is under investigation, Shobhan said. Police collected the victim's mobile phone sent the gadget for FSL to collect technical evidence.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
KA Paul Praja Shanti Party sexual harassment 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X