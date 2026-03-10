K. Kavitha Arrested in Khammam, Continues Hunger Strike in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president and former MLC K. Kavitha on Tuesday declared that she would continue her indefinite hunger strike till the government announced that it would rebuild the houses it demolished in Velugumatla of Khammam district

Kavitha, who began her fast in Khammam on Monday, was arrested and brought to Hyderabad by the police on Tuesday morning, following which she said her hunger strike would continue at the Telangana Jagruthi office until the government provided justice to people whose houses were demolished.

Kavitha also questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who, she said, frequently spoke about protecting the Constitution and democracy. She urged him to learn the facts about the Velugumatla incident and demanded that he order an independent judicial inquiry into the demolitions.