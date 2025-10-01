Juvenile Crime Rises In Telangana, Dips In Hyd

Hyderabad:The number of juveniles in conflict with the law in Telangana rose slightly in 2023, while Hyderabad saw a notable decline, according to the Crime in India 2023 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Telangana reported 1,151 juvenile offenders in 2023, compared to 1,096 in 2022 and 1,152 in 2021. Maharashtra topped the national list with 3,970 juveniles, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

In Telangana, 21 juveniles were booked for murder, 8 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and 16 for causing death by negligence. The state also recorded 13 cases of abetment of suicide, 29 of attempted murder, 48 of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty and 64 cases of rape.

Property crimes formed a major part of juvenile offences, including 310 thefts, 99 burglaries and 18 robberies and offences against property 436. Other cases included 42 of forgery and cheating, 37 of rash driving and 381 of offences affecting the human body.

In Hyderabad, juvenile crime dropped sharply from 300 in 2022 to 180 in 2023, compared to 197 in 2021. The city reported 2 murders, 1 case of death by negligence, and 13 cases of attempted murder. There were 32 rape cases and 8 cases of assault on women with the intent to outrage modesty.

Property-related offences included 77 thefts, 5 burglaries and 5 robberies. Three cases each were reported under forgery, cheating and rash driving, while 68 fell under offences affecting the human body.

Officials said the decline in Hyderabad could be due to stronger policing, awareness drives and community programmes targeting at-risk youth. However, experts said the steady rise in the state’s total reflects deeper issues such as lack of supervision, economic stress and exposure to crime through social media.

The NCRB noted that while the overall numbers are moderate, the involvement of juveniles in grave offences like murder and rape remains a serious concern that calls for stronger preventive and rehabilitation efforts.

