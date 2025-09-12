Justice Sapre Reviews Road Safety in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre (retd), chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) and former Supreme Court judge, inspected the traffic safety features on the Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 flyover connecting Jubilee Hills with Madhapur and the P. Janardhan Reddy Flyover linking Kondapur with Gachibowli on Thursday.

He reviewed a placement of warning signboards, radium stickers, CCTV cameras, rumble strips to regulate vehicle speed, chevron boards, concrete barriers and improved street lighting for better night-time visibility.

Justice Sapre later visited the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) office at Nanakramguda, where officials explained traffic management on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He was informed that more than 2.5 lakh vehicles use the ORR every day, managed through systems such as the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and the Highway Traffic Management System (HTMS).

Officials highlighted supporting technologies, including CCTV surveillance, emergency call boxes, variable message signs (VMS), vehicle detectors, Automatic Traffic Counter-Classifier (ATCC) and a centralised Traffic Control Centre (TCC) to ensure monitoring, enforcement, and quick emergency response.

Justice Sapre, who was accompanied by GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan and senior officials, lauded the corporation for its initiatives in strengthening road safety and city maintenance, according to a GHMC press release.

HCSC to host first Traffic Summit

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) will host the first edition of the Traffic Summit 2025 on September 18 and 19 at Jal Vihar, Necklace Road, to promote road safety and responsible commuting, the city police announced on Thursday.

The two-day event, starting at 10 am each day, will feature policy discussions, expert workshops, interactive exhibits, entertainment programmes, training sessions, food courts and merchandise stalls. Participation is open to the public, but prior registration is mandatory.

Unveiling the summit logo, joint commissioner of police (traffic) and HCSC Traffic Forum convenor Joel Davis said: “Traffic Summit 2025 reflects our commitment to making travel in Hyderabad safe, efficient and inclusive. By convening policymakers, enforcement agencies, community leaders and NGOs, we aim to drive meaningful dialogue and sustainable action.”

The summit will focus on six themes: safe cities, sustainable transport, inclusive mobility, road safety design, technology and the future of mobility, and public participation in governance.

“Policy recommendations with emphasis on sustainable transport, inclusive mobility and first-and-last mile connectivity will be finalised during the summit,” said V. Rajashekar Reddy, joint secretary, Traffic Forum.

Industrial safety is cheaper than accidents: Vivek

“Investing in safety is less costly than dealing with industrial accidents. Safety officers must take the lead in workplaces and insist that every factory conduct a safety session once a month,” said labour and employment minister Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy, who inaugurated a two-day training programme on occupational safety in chemical and pharmaceutical factories, which began on Thursday at Dr MCR HRD Institute, Jubilee Hills.

He urged factory managements to adopt practices that reduce accidents and directed the factories department to ensure that hazardous units employ only trained workers. Around 135 delegates are attending the sessions organised by the Telangana factories department in partnership with the National Safety Council.

“Reducing accidents is possible only when workers receive proper training along with safety equipment,” said director of factories Y. Mohan Babu, adding that participants should train staff in their factories after attending the sessions.

Joint commissioner of labour R. Chandrasekharam suggested including safety as a subject in ITI courses so that students enter the workforce with adequate preparation.

Officials from the labour, employment and training departments, ITI principals, and senior executives from chemical factories across Telangana attended the event.

