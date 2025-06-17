Justice Santosh Reddy Appointed as RERA Appellate Tribunal Chairman

Hyderabad: The state government issued an official order on Monday appointing retired judge Justice A. Santosh Reddy as the new Chairman of the State RERA Appellate Tribunal. He is set to assume office on the 23rd of this month. This appointment fills the vacancy left by Rajasekhar Reddy, who was appointed as the Lokayukta last April.

Justice A. Santosh Reddy, hailing from Joganapalli village in Jagtial district, has had a distinguished legal career. He completed his undergraduate degree at SKNR College in his home district and earned a law degree from Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur. He further pursued postgraduate studies in law at Osmania University. Santosh Reddy began his legal practice in Karimnagar district in 1985 before being selected for the Munsif Court. He retired as a High Court judge in June 2023.

Justice Santosh Reddy’s father, Narayana Reddy, was a notable legislator, adding a legacy of public service to his family’s history.