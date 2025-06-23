 Top
Justice Santhosh Reddy Takes Charge As TGREAT Chairman

Telangana
M Srinivas
23 Jun 2025 4:09 PM IST

Justice Santhosh Reddy presided over court proceedings along with the other Members after taking charge

Telangana government has appointed Justice Anugu Santhosh Reddy as the Chairman of the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TGREAT). (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana government has appointed Justice Anugu Santhosh Reddy as the Chairman of the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TGREAT).


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
real estate Telangana Real Estate Appellate telangana government Telangana High Court 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
