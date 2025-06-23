Justice Santhosh Reddy Takes Charge As TGREAT Chairman

After taking charge here on Monday, he presided over the court proceedings along with the other Members of the Tribunal. On the occasion, the Chairman and Members of the Telangana RERA Authority visited the tribunal to greet and extend their warm wishes to Justice Santhosh Reddy on his assumption of office.

Born in Joganpally village in Jagtial district, Justice Santhosh Reddy hails from a family deeply rooted in public service. He is the son of late Anugu Narayana Reddy, former Member of Legislative Assembly, and Late Anugu Lingamma.

Justice Santhosh Reddy pursued his undergraduate studies at SKNR Degree College in Jagityal, obtained his law degree from Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur, and later completed his Master's in Law from Osmania University.

He enrolled as an Advocate in 1985 and commenced legal practice at the Karimnagar district courts. He entered judicial service in 1991 as district Munsif and was promoted to the cadre of Senior Civil Judge in 2004, and subsequently as District Judge in 2010.

He served with distinction as Additional District Judge at Siddipet. In 2013, he was appointed as the Law Secretary to the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh. Following the bifurcation of the State, he continued as the first law secretary of Telangana from June 2, 2024 till June 2017. He later served as Additional district judge, Ranga Reddy district.

In October 2018, Justice Santhosh Reddy took charge as Member Secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority. He was reappointed as Law Secretary to Telangana government in November 2019 and served in that capacity until February 23, 2022.

Recognizing his vast experience and legal acumen, he was elevated as Judge of the Telangana High Court and assumed office on March 24, 2022. He retired from the High Court on June 20, 2023, upon attaining the age of superannuation.