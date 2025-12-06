 Top
Justice Sam Koshy Named to NALSA Board

Telangana
6 Dec 2025 2:27 AM IST

The Union law ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect on December 1.

Hyderabad:Justice P. Sam Koshy, Executive Chairman of the Telangana Legal Services Authority and senior judge of the Telangana High Court, has been nominated member of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Board. The Union law ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect on December 1.

Justice Koshy practiced as advocate in the Madhya Pradesh High Court and subsequently in the Chhattisgarh High Court. He was elevated as Additional Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in 2013. After his transfer to the Telangana High Court, he assumed charge as Executive Chairman of the state legal services authority.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
NALSA Board Justice P. Sam Koshy 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

