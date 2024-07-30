Hydarabad: Following the directions of Supreme Court, the Telangana government on Tuesday appointed Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur as the new chairperson of commission of inquiry which will investigate the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) made with Chhattisgarh in 2014-15 and construction of power projects at Yadadri and Bhadradri during BRS government.



The Supreme Court on July 16 directed the state governmenrt to substitute retired Patna High Court Chief Justice L. Narasimha Reddy as the one-man Commission of Inquiry (CoI) examining alleged irregularities in the power sector during the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.



A Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud passed the direction after Justice Reddy decided not to continue as the CoI and bowed out.













