Jupally Urges Artists to Popularise Bathukamma, Women’s Unity

Hyderabad: Tourism and culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday urged poets, artists, lyricists and singers to use their work to showcase the cultural significance of Bathukamma, women’s solidarity and the beauty of nature. Chairing a meeting at Tourism Plaza with poets, writers, singers, members of the Cultural Advisory Council and other artistes, he said the government has drawn up plans to celebrate Bathukamma on a grand scale this year.

Jupally called on creators to introduce Telangana’s traditions and the importance of Bathukamma to younger generations through writings and performances. He suggested composing songs that explain the festival’s uniqueness, the flower-worship tradition as a pledge to protect nature, the power of Goddess Gauriamma and the aspirations of women. He also recommended producing special songs and videos dedicated to Bathukamma to widen the festival’s reach.

“Creative works by poets and artists will not only raise awareness about Bathukamma but also popularise the festival further and inspire society,” the minister said.