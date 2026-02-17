Jupally To Welcome 3rd Monks Dhamma Padayatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao will welcome monks participating in the 3rd Dhamma Padayatra upon their arrival here on Wednesday. The minister, accompanied by public representatives, senior officers and eminent personalities, will receive the procession at 1 pm at the iconic 125-foot-tall statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on NTR Marg.

Dedicated to spreading Gautama Buddha’s timeless message of peace and compassion, the padayatra features hundreds of Thai and Indian Buddhist monks.

The spiritual journey commenced from the Siddhartha Buddha Vihara in Karnataka and has covered a distance of over 400 kilometres on foot. After paying homage at the Ambedkar statue, the monks are scheduled to visit the Buddha statue at Lumbini Park, Hussainsagar.

The yatra is headed by Ven Pra Songshak Kovido, sangha project director from Thailand, and is organised by Gagan Malik, president of the Gagan Malik Foundation. Following the ceremonies at Hussainsagar, the procession will proceed to the Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara for a stay through February 19. The monks will resume their journey through Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam, and Kondamallepalli and reach Buddhavanam in Nagarjunasagar on March 1.

Mallepally Lakshmaiah, special officer of Buddhavanam, noted that the padayatra represents a significant spiritual and cultural event aimed at promoting global peace and harmony.