Jupally: Specialist Medical Camps to be Launched in Tribal Areas

ADILABAD: Tourism and excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday called for effective implementation of welfare schemes while participating in the Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika programme in Neredigonda mandal of Adilabad district.

After inaugurating a specialist medical camp organised under the programme, the minister said residents of rural and tribal areas need not travel to the district headquarters for treatment as specialist doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (Rims) were visiting villages to provide medical services.

He said six specialist doctors were offering consultations for health issues related to cardiac ailments, kidney diseases, thyroid disorders, cancer and obesity. The minister also directed heads of departments to mark biometric attendance and share attendance reports with higher authorities through WhatsApp, warning that action would be taken against staff who failed to adhere to duty timings.

Krishna Rao said dialysis centres would soon be established in Boath and Indravelli mandals and urged people to focus on their health by consuming traditional and nutritious food.

Anil Jadhav, MLA of Boath, requested the minister and officials to establish a dialysis centre at the earliest and ensure nutritious food for pregnant women.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah said medical camps were being conducted across mandals and health profiles of patients were being documented.

During a review meeting with officials, the minister instructed departments to ensure that welfare schemes reach the poorest sections. He also asked irrigation officials to expedite pending works on irrigation projects and undertake repair works on a priority basis.

Krishna Rao also directed education officials to hold meetings with parents of students studying in government schools.

Later, the minister inaugurated buildings of a Junior College and a Social Welfare School constructed at a cost of ₹4.90 crore, stating that the government was giving priority to improving the quality of education.

MLAs Vedma Bojju and Payal Shankar, Godam Nagesh, MP of Adilabad, ITDA project officer Yuvaraj Marmt, DFO Prashanth Bajirao Patil, SP Akhil Mahajan, Rims director Rathod Jaisingh, DMHO Rathod Narender and others attended the programme.