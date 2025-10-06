Jupally Seeks Consensus To Pick Cong. Candidates

ADILABAD: In-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday urged Congress leaders to select eligible candidates for ZPTC, MPTC, and sarpanch posts through consensus to ensure an easy victory for the party. He advised Assembly in-charges and senior Congress leaders to treat the upcoming local body elections as a matter of prestige and aim to win all seats.

The minister held a meeting in Hyderabad with Congress leaders from Adilabad, Nirmal, and Komaram Bheem-Asifabad districts to discuss the selection of party candidates and preparations for the forthcoming local body elections.

Jupally Krishna Rao directed party leaders to take the government’s welfare and development schemes, particularly the six guarantees, to every household and highlight their implementation before voters.

Those present at the meeting included Soyam Bapurao, Rathod Bapurao, Srihari Rao, Indrakaran Reddy, Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Vishwaprasad, Dande Vittal, Shyam Nai, Atram Sakku, Atram Suguna, Ade Gajender, and Vittal Reddy.