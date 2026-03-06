Jupally Reviews Implementation of 99-Day Action Plan in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Excise, Jupally Krishna Rao has asked officials to ensure the effective implementation of the State government’s prestigious “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika” 99-day action plan across Adilabad.

He gave these instructions to officials during a review meeting held on Friday at the Adilabad district Collectorate. The Minister instructed officials to expedite pending works related to irrigation projects in the united Adilabad district. He asked them to give special attention to land acquisition and complete any repair works on a war footing.

Officials were also directed to ensure that irrigation water reaches the maximum ayacut at minimal cost and to prevent drinking water shortages during the summer season.

Regarding the Custom Milling Rice (CMR) issue, he directed officials to submit a comprehensive report by April 30 on the recovery of paddy from millers and the progress of related cases. The Minister instructed officials to link the list of outsourcing employees with Aadhaar and bank accounts to prevent irregularities.

He also ordered strict action against drug trafficking, illegal sand transportation, and illegal mining activities. Officials were asked to increase student enrollment in schools and colleges and conduct meetings with parents to encourage participation in education. The Minister emphasized the use of technology in the selection and implementation of welfare scheme beneficiaries.

He directed that public grievances and petitions received from citizens should be resolved within 10 to 15 days. The Minister noted that some officials were showing reluctance to address issues within their jurisdiction and were unnecessarily escalating them to higher authorities, leading to delays and inconvenience for the public.

Officials were instructed to ensure that caste, residence, and other certificates are issued online in a timely manner.

The Minister directed that all services at the Gnana Saraswati Temple, Basara be made available online. He also instructed officials to take steps to resolve issues at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Basara.

The Minister urged officials to work with dedication in line with the vision of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the objectives of the people’s government. He emphasized accelerating development and welfare programmes so that government services reach citizens quickly.

Officials were also asked to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes and development programmes implemented over the past two years reach all eligible beneficiaries with transparency and accountability. The Minister directed officials to focus on several priority areas, including cleanliness drives and sanitation programmes, speedy clearance of pending files in government offices, improved healthcare services for the public, road safety and safe travel initiatives, among others.

Officials were instructed to implement these programmes in coordination at the village, mandal, constituency, and district levels to ensure visible results for the public.