Jupally Reviews Arrangements For CM’s Visit

ADILABAD: Minister of excise, prohibition and tourism Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's scheduled visit to Adilabad town on December 4. The minister held a review meeting with party leaders, including former MLAs and MPs, and reviewed the arrangements for the public meeting at the Indira Priyadarshini stadium.

Speaking to the media, he said the Congress government was trying to fulfil all the promises despite the financial crisis created by the BRS government. He criticised former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for ruining the economy of Telangana.

He said people are expressing happiness at the Congress rule, and the recent victory of the party in the Jubilee Hills bypoll reflected the mood of the people. The minister recalled the BRS’s remarks that the Jubilee Hills bypoll results would be a referendum.

Krishna Rao exuded confidence that the Congress would also come to power in the next Assembly elections. The minister said he was opposed to candidates being elected unanimously by spending huge sums through an auction in sarpanch elections. Krishna Rao he would never recognise such leaders as elected representatives.

Senior Congress leaders, including former MP Soyam Bapu Rao, former union minister S. Venugopala Chary, Ade Gajender, Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Shaym Naik, Srihari Rao, Sajid Khan, Gandrath Sujatha, Sanjeev Reddy, Addi Bhoja Reddy, Ganesh Reddy, Shanthan Rao, Konda Gangadhar, Bollaram Babanna, Ashamma, Srikanth Reddy and Charan Goud were present.