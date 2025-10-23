Jupally's Letter Points to Rizvi's Slow Decisions

Hyderabad: The issues raised by excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao in his complaint against principal secretary (excise) S.A.M. Rizvi in a range of issues clearly point to administrative lapses and inordinate delay in decision-making by the latter which resulted in a loss to the exchequer.

But for the impeccable integrity of Rizvi, who applied for voluntary retirement to join the private sector, certain actions of his would have raised serious questions about propriety.

"Perceptions often overshadow the actions of bureaucrats. People also judge based on the image of the respective official," a senior officer told Deccan Chronicle, adding that people would have definitely attributed motives if some officers, branded as corrupt, did the same thing as Rizvi.

For instance, Rizvi, according to the minister's letter to Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, avoided calling fresh tenders for affixing holograms on liquor bottles. Even after calling for the expression of interest (EoI), and several companies submitting their proposals, he did not take further action.

The existing supplier, Uflex, managed to secure continuation of the contract given in undivided Andhra Pradesh till 2019, and has been supplying the labels on an extension basis even after the end of the contract period.

Official sources told Deccan Chronicle that another company manufacturing holograms was allowed to make a presentation to the officials concerned at the behest of the minister. This might have given room for suspicion over the intent of the minister.

As per the minister's letter, the instruction to call for fresh tenders was given sometime in August 2024. The EoI was called on April 6 this year and 23 companies had responded by April 30."The expert committee would have strictly gone by merit and recommended a suitable agency instead of facilitating, though indirectly, the same supplier to continue," another bureaucrat pointed out.

In another instance, the department, according to the minister, delayed giving permission for expansion of the capacity of a distillery, resulting in loss of `223 crore to the exchequer. "The department received the request for the expansion of capacity, and the minister recommended the same. It would have been rejected outright if the rules did not permit it. The approval was given after 10 months," sources said.