Jupally for Joint Responsibility to Preserve Monuments

Hyderabad:Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday said it was everyone’s responsibility to protect and preserve heritage monuments.

Speaking at a World Monuments Fund (WMF) event organised in front of the British Residency, a heritage structure on the Veeranari Chakali Ilamma University campus, Krishna Rao noted that centuries ago people built such monuments without modern technology. “Everyone should take it as a responsibility and uphold these sites,” he said.



Benedicte de Montlaur, president and CEO of WMF, said the organisation was taking up an initiative along the Musi river to study heritage monuments. She invited people to join projects through public‑private partnerships to bring change in the city.



Designer Tarun Tahiliani collaborated with WMF and marked 30 years of his design journey during the event. The state government also launched the Heritage Partner Scheme to encourage preservation efforts.



Shalini Bhupal, MD of Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts, special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other dignitaries participated.