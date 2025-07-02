Jupally Directs Officials To Ensure Urea Supply

Adilabad: District In-charge and tourism minister Jupalli Krishna Rao on Wednesday directed officials in the former Adilabad district to ensure there is no urea shortage for farmers, stressing that Markfed and the agriculture department must work in close coordination.



He further ordered agriculture officials to inspect fertiliser and seed outlets, warning that the agriculture officer will be held responsible for any shortages. Shops must maintain seed and fertilizer inventories in accordance with their indents.

In a statement issued here, minister Rao instructed officials to verify current stocks of urea and seeds, determine additional requirements, and guarantee timely supply through Markfed and Primary Cooperative Marketing Societies (PCMS).




