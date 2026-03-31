Jupally Criticizes AP over Power Generation at Srisailam

Hyderabad: Tourism, Culture and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday accused the Andhra Pradesh government of violating established norms in the utilisation of water from the Srisailam reservoir and undertaking power generation disregarding Telangana’s interests.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, along with Achampet MLA Dr. Chikkudu Vamsi Krishna and Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy, Rao said that clear guidelines prohibit power generation once the water level in the reservoir reaches the minimum drawdown level of 834 feet (254.2 metres).

He alleged that these norms were being overlooked, adversely affecting Telangana’s irrigation and drinking water requirements.

The Minister expressed concern that repeated representations to the Andhra Pradesh government had not yielded results, and described its approach as unresponsive. He said public representatives from the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district had collectively called for a ‘Vanta-Varpu’ programme at Srisailam to highlight the issue and safeguard the interests of farmers and residents in the Krishna basin.

Rao stated that the Andhra Pradesh government halted power generation only after these concerns were strongly articulated. He reiterated that the State government remained committed to protecting Telangana’s interests and would take all necessary steps in this regard.

He further noted that similar concerns over water sharing in the Srisailam project had arisen in the past as well, including during the undivided Andhra Pradesh, when legal recourse was pursued. Emphasising that Telangana would not compromise on its rightful share of water, he said the government would continue to safeguard the interests of its people.